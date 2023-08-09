Aarti Industries Expects Muted Volume Growth, Demand Recovery In Second Half

Volume growth is the "real problem" for Aarti Industries Ltd., as it has declined in the first quarter due to global headwinds, but the specialty chemical manufacturer expects demand to recover in the second half of the fiscal.

"Across the board, inventory corrections are taking place," Chairperson Rajendra Gogri told BQ Prime. "There was a slowdown in demand on (the) discretionary side on dyes and pigments."

The agrochemical sector has also seen inventory corrections, mainly because of higher interest rates globally. The accumulation of material has resulted in a slowdown in demand and affected volume, he said.