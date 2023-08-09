Aarti Industries Expects Muted Volume Growth, Demand Recovery In Second Half
Aarti Industries had guided for 24% volume growth, but now finds it difficult to achieve that amid China's economic slowdown.
Volume growth is the "real problem" for Aarti Industries Ltd., as it has declined in the first quarter due to global headwinds, but the specialty chemical manufacturer expects demand to recover in the second half of the fiscal.
"Across the board, inventory corrections are taking place," Chairperson Rajendra Gogri told BQ Prime. "There was a slowdown in demand on (the) discretionary side on dyes and pigments."
The agrochemical sector has also seen inventory corrections, mainly because of higher interest rates globally. The accumulation of material has resulted in a slowdown in demand and affected volume, he said.
Aarti Industries Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 12% at Rs 1,414 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,573 crore).
Ebitda down 29% at Rs 201 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 224 crore).
Margin at 14.21% vs. 17.51% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.24%).
Net profit down 49% at Rs 70 crore vs. Rs 136 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 75.1 crore).
MD Rajendra Gogri (Source: Aarti Industries website)
Gogri expects demand to recover in the second half, as most of the inventory correction is likely to be over by then. He said the company has been increasing value-added products and would continue to do so in the current and next fiscal.
Aarti Industries had guided for 24% volume growth but now finds it difficult to achieve it amid China's economic slowdown. However, it expects some volume growth as compared with last year. The company has announced capex of Rs 2,500–3,000 crore for chemicals, which it will fund through internal accruals and debt.
"There are demand issues in every industry that the company operates in, except pharmaceuticals," Gogri said.
The Ebitda growth can decline by 10 to 20% in the current fiscal, but the next fiscal will be better, according to Gogri.
He highlighted that the demand for chemicals from India was structurally intact and expected demand to recover by fiscal 2025.