Aarti Drugs Shares Decline On Q3 Profit Miss
The company's third-quarter net profit fell 37.07% year-on-year to Rs 36.6 crore versus analysts' estimate of Rs 68.3 crore.
Shares of Aarti Drugs Ltd. declined the most in over four months since Sept. 26 after its third-quarter profit fell and missed analysts' estimates.
The company's third-quarter net profit fell 37.07% year-on-year to Rs 36.6 crore, the company said in its exchange filing. The consensus analyst estimate pegged the net profit at Rs 68.3 crore.
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Pares Losses As Banks, Metals Advance; Adani Stocks Mixed
Aarti Drugs Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.59% at Rs 663.9 crore [Bloomberg estimates: Rs 730 crore]
Ebitda down 21.51% at Rs 70.6 crore
Ebitda margin at 10.64% vs 14.18%
Net profit down 37.07% at Rs 36.6 crore [Bloomberg estimates: Rs 68.3 crore]
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Budget 2023: Trade-Off Between Capex And Consolidation
Shares of the company declined 3.89% to Rs 394.60 apiece as of 10:40 a.m., while the benchmark Sensex declined 0.21%. The total traded volume so far in the day was four times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 20 implies that the stock may be oversold.
Out of the three analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'hold' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 22.1%.