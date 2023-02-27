A Second-Half Stock-Market Rally Is Still in Play Despite Rout

Of course, risks to this outlook abound. Swaps traders see a peak rate of roughly 5.4% in July, up from around 5% at the start of February. But a new paper argues that it may need to rise as high as 6.5%, raising the specter of a so-called hard landing in which the economy falls into a recession. In the rosier soft-landing scenario, the Fed tames inflation while the economy continues to grow.