A Look At The Best And Worst Large-Cap Funds

The Sensex has hit an all-time high, and the Nifty followed. But what about your mutual fund? To be specific, your large-cap funds.

The analysis based on the last five months' performance may be subjected to criticism and dismissed as "a fund's performance should be looked at from a long-term perspective". This analysis is for those who have held these funds over the last five, 10, 15 years or whatever is defined as 'long-term'. It’s a good-to-know and a need-to-know that could tell you if your fund manager moved into the right stocks at the right time! More of this later, but first, the big numbers.

The Sensex hit an all-time high last week. From its 52-week low (June 17, 2022), it has given a return of 21%. Nifty has also given a similar return. The S&P BSE 100 came in close at 20.9 %. The Bank Nifty gained 31%, making it the key driver of the current rally.