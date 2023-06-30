63 Moons Technologies Shares Surge 18% After MCX Extends Support Service Contract

Shares of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd. surged over 18%, the most in a week, after Multi Commodity Exchange Ltd. renewed the contract with the company for software support services.

MCX renewed the contract with 63 Moons for a sum of Rs 125 crore per quarter for two quarters, totalling Rs 250 crore. The new arrangement will commence from July 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023, the digital market technology provider said in a statement.