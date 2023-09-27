3i Infotech Shares Gain After Rs 39.55 Crore Contract Win

Shares of 3i Infotech Ltd. surged over 5% after bagging a contract worth Rs 39.5 crore from Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.

The company received a contract from Ujjivan Small Finance Bank for end-user support service, the company said in its exchange filings.

The total value of the contract is approximately Rs 39.55 crore plus one-time transition charges of Rs 35 lakhs, spread across five years, the statement said.