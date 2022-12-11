The 24 Hours of Hikes That End Year of Fighting Inflation

The ECB will probably hike rates by 50 basis points, after inflation in the euro area slowed for the first time in 1 1/2 years last month. Yet with consumer-price growth still at 10%, a third consecutive 75 basis-point move can’t be completely excluded and some of the more hawkish rate setters have suggested they’d back such a step. The Governing Council’s decision will also be influenced by new quarterly economic forecasts, which will likely see a downgrade in growth and upgrade in inflation projections for 2023.