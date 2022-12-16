2023 To Be A Market For 'Discerning Investors', Says Marcellus' Pramod Gubbi

The year 2023 will see "a far more rational way" of investing and a "market for a more discerning investor", according to Pramod Gubbi, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers.

Markets and investing in 2023 will be "sensible globally, both from an asset allocation perspective and the choice of securities", Gubbi told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. "That will be different from the "crazy mania we saw, where literally everything went up."

"It will be a market for one that can separate the wheat from the chaff. It's not going to be that easy to make money," he added.