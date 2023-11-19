In Pictures: A Walk Through Art Mumbai

BQPrimeLifestyleIn Pictures: A Walk Through Art Mumbai
The festival strives to bring together the best of South Asian art, and most are available on sale.

19 Nov 2023, 03:03 PM IST
Art Mumbai- the city's first art fair taking place at the Mahalaxmi Race Course from November 17-19, 2023. The festival strives to bring together the best of South Asian art, and most are available on sale.

Here are some snippets:

Of the many elements that catch the eye at Art Mumbai, just one instance is furniture designed by M.F. Hussain.

The Lotus suite was commissioned by the Late Rani Savita Kumari Devi of Katesar in the late 1940's, according to international auction house Saffronart. It was designed by Hussain based on an existing rose pattern and shipped to the family home in Mussorie.

Artist: Raja Ravi Varma

Artist: M.F. Hussain

Artist: S.H. Raza

Artist: Jamini Roy

Artist: G. Ravinder Reddy

Artist: Paresh Maity

Artist: Jyoti Bhatt

Artist: Nataraj Sharma

Artist: Om Soorya; Palette Art Gallery

An Indianartbutton re-creation 

