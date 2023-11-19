In Pictures: A Walk Through Art Mumbai
Art Mumbai- the city's first art fair taking place at the Mahalaxmi Race Course from November 17-19, 2023. The festival strives to bring together the best of South Asian art, and most are available on sale.
Here are some snippets:
Of the many elements that catch the eye at Art Mumbai, just one instance is furniture designed by M.F. Hussain.
The Lotus suite was commissioned by the Late Rani Savita Kumari Devi of Katesar in the late 1940's, according to international auction house Saffronart. It was designed by Hussain based on an existing rose pattern and shipped to the family home in Mussorie.
Artist: Raja Ravi Varma
Artist: M.F. Hussain
Artist: S.H. Raza
Artist: Jamini Roy
Artist: G. Ravinder Reddy
Artist: Paresh Maity
Artist: Jyoti Bhatt
Artist: Nataraj Sharma
Artist: Om Soorya; Palette Art Gallery
An Indianartbutton re-creation