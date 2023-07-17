Travel + Leisure Unveils Top 15 Favorite Cities In Asia 2023
From India to Japan, these destinations offer breathtaking sights, deep-rooted cultures, delicious cuisines, and more.
In the annual "World's Best Awards" survey conducted by Travel + Leisure, readers have voted for their favorite cities in Asia for the year 2023.
Travel magazine Travel and Leisure conducts its World's Best Awards survey every year to gather readers' opinions on travel experiences worldwide. Participants are invited to share their views on various aspects such as top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more.
World's Best Awards: Top 5 Favorite Cities
1. Udaipur, India
Taking the coveted first place is Udaipur, India, a city that has clinched the top spot twice in the past five years.
Known as the "City of Lakes," Udaipur captivates visitors with its seven enchanting bodies of water and picturesque setting within the Aravalli Range.
Udaipur received an outstanding reader score of 93.33, showcasing its breathtaking beauty and cultural richness.
Source: Freepik
Represetative Images
2. Kyoto, Japan
A previous inductee into the WBA Hall of Fame, secured the second place.
Travellers were drawn to Kyoto's blend of old and new, praising its inherent beauty and captivating cultural heritage.
The remarkable friendliness of the local people further enhanced the experience for tourists, earning Kyoto a reader score of 92.06.
Source: Freepik
Represetative Images
3. Ubud, Indonesia
Ubud claimed the third spot on the list with a reader score of 91.73.
Situated in Bali, this Balinese city enticed travelers with its natural wonders and cultural vibrancy.
With its lush landscapes and traditional architecture, Ubud provided an immersive experience that left visitors captivated.
Source: Pexels
Represetative Images
4. Tokyo, Japan
The cosmopolitan metropolis of Tokyo, Japan, a perpetual favorite among travelers, secured fourth place and was honored as a WBA Hall of Fame honoree.
With a reader score of 90.30, Tokyo's unique blend of ancient traditions and cutting-edge modernity continues to amaze and inspire visitors from around the world.
Source: Pexels
Represetative Images
5. Bangkok, Thailand
Another WBA Hall of Fame honoree claimed the fifth place on the list.
Renowned for its vibrant street life, mouthwatering cuisine, and stunning temples, Bangkok garnered a reader score of 89.99, making it a must-visit destination in Asia.
Source: Pexels
Represetative Images
15 Favorite Cities In Asia Of 2023:
Udaipur, India (Reader Score: 93.33)
Kyoto, Japan (Reader Score: 92.06)
Ubud, Indonesia (Reader Score: 91.73)
Tokyo Reader Score: 90.30
Bangkok (Reader Score: 89.99)
Mumbai, India (Reader Score: 89.79)
Chiang Mai, Thailand (Reader Score: 89.49)
Luang Prabang, Laos (Reader Score: 89.44)
Siem Reap, Cambodia (Reader Score: 88.80)
Singapore (Reader Score: 88.78)
Osaka, Japan (Reader Score: 88.05)
Jaipur, India (Reader Score: 87.95)
Hoi An, Vietnam (Reader Score: 87.86)
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (Reader Score: 87.64)
Seoul (Reader Score: 86.73)
Voting Critera
The top 15 favorite cities in Asia for 2023 captured travellers with their breathtaking sights, deep-rooted cultures, delectable cuisines, warm hospitality, great shopping, and overall value.
With an impressive increase in voter participation, nearly 165,000 T+L readers cast over 685,000 votes for their favourite cities across the continent.