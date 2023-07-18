Travel + Leisure Announces 15 Favourite City Hotels in Asia of 2023, 2 Indian Hotels Included

Taj Lands End Mumbai secured 7th place in Travel + Leisure Readers choice. Taj Lands End Mumbai is a luxury hotel located in the Bandra district of Mumbai, India. It is situated on the Arabian Sea and offers stunning views of the city skyline. The hotel has 350 rooms and suites.

Taj Lands End Mumbai has a wide range of amenities, including a spa, a fitness center, an outdoor pool, and several restaurants. The hotel also has a number of meeting and banquet facilities, making it a popular choice for business or wedding events.