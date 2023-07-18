Travel + Leisure Announces 15 Favourite City Hotels in Asia of 2023, 2 Indian Hotels Included
These hotels offer more than just plush rooms and top-tier service.
The readers of Travel + Leisure have given their verdict on the top 15 city hotels in Asia. These hotels offer more than just plush rooms and top-tier service. They capture the very spirit of their respective cities, merging cultural authenticity with modern comfort and sophistication.
Here's a list of 15 Favourite City Hotels in Asia of 2023 as per Travel + Leisure readers.
1. Rosewood Phnom Penh: Phnom Penh, Cambodia
2. Capella Singapore: Singapore
3. Capella Hanoi: Hanoi, Vietnam
4. Capella Bangkok: Bangkok, Thailand
5. Reverie Saigon: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
6. EQ Kuala Lumpur: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
7. Taj Lands End: Mumbai, India
8. Hotel The Mitsui Kyoto: Kyoto, Japan
9. Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto: Kyoto, Japan
10. Shangri-La Singapore: Singapore
11. Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok: Bangkok, Thailand
12. Park Hyatt Saigon: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
13. Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok: Bangkok, Thailand
14. The Leela Palace New Delhi: New Delhi, India
15. Banyan Tree Bangkok: Bangkok, Thailand
Indian Hotels in Favorite City Hotels in Asia of 2023
Taj Lands End Mumbai secured 7th place in Travel + Leisure Readers choice. Taj Lands End Mumbai is a luxury hotel located in the Bandra district of Mumbai, India. It is situated on the Arabian Sea and offers stunning views of the city skyline. The hotel has 350 rooms and suites.
Taj Lands End Mumbai has a wide range of amenities, including a spa, a fitness center, an outdoor pool, and several restaurants. The hotel also has a number of meeting and banquet facilities, making it a popular choice for business or wedding events.
The Leela Palace New Delhi stands on 14th place in Travel + Leisure Readers Choice for 15 Favourite City Hotels in Asia of 2023. The Leela Palace New Delhi is a 5-star luxury hotel located in the heart of New Delhi. The hotel is a blend of Lutyens' architecture and traditional Indian design. The interiors are lavishly appointed, with marble floors, crystal chandeliers, andteakwood furniture. The hotel has 259 rooms and suites all very spacious.