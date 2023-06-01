Vivad Se Vishwas II – A Window Of Opportunity To Reap The Fruits Of Your Award: EPL Analysis

Although, in the Union Budget 23-24, the Government of India had allocated Rs 10 lakh crore (3.3% of gross domestic product) towards infrastructure development, over the past decade, some of the biggest names in infrastructure have faced a torrid time financially.

Some of this has been attributable to the fact that the contractors /concessionaires have been involved in long drawn disputes with the government and its entities resulting in crippling effects to cashflows and over leveraged balance sheets.

With government officials being reluctant to approve payouts (even after arbitral awards / court decrees had been issued in favor of contractors) due to potential vigilance enquiries, private participation in infrastructure development began to adopt a more cautious approach. This approach of the government led to a backlog of litigation cases, working capital constraints, a reduction in competition in public tenders and a downward outlook in fresh investment.

In 2021, the government introduced the novel concept that whilst the government appealed against the arbitral award in favor of the contractor, the government would release funds against security to the contractor.

That concept fell quickly out of favor with contractors who could not utilise such funds except by way of margin money for providing the security to procure these very funds. Most importantly, the litigation between the government and the contractors did not come to an end through the implementation of this concept.

To rectify this, the government, one of the largest litigants in India, has brought out ‘Vivad se Vishwas II (Contractual Disputes)’ Scheme ('Scheme') to settle disputes as set out in the Office Memorandum dated 29.05.2023 issued by Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, Procurement Policy Division ('Office Memorandum').