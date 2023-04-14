SEBI Issues Norms For Excluding Investors From AIF’s Investment; Provides Clarity On Fees: ELP Analysis

In the year 2020, Securities and Exchange Board of India had introduced template(s) for Private Placement Memorandum for Alternative Investment Funds, in order to ascertain that certain minimum level of information in a simple and comparable format is disclosed to investors.

SEBI has now decided to provide guidelines with respect to following disclosures in the PPM:

1. Excuse or exclusion provision, and 2. Direct plan for investors, and constituents of fees that may be charged by the AIF/ scheme of AIF, including distribution fee/ placement fee.

A. Guidelines for excusing or excluding investors from particular investments of Alternative Investment Fund: SEBI observed that there were inconsistencies and lack of adequate disclosures with respect to the information pertaining to ‘excuse and exclusion’ clauses in template PPM. In order to address this, SEBI has now introduced guidelines to provide for circumstances for excusing or excluding an investor from particular investment(s) of an AIF.

An AIF may excuse its investor from participating in a particular investment in the following circumstances:

Violation of Applicable Law or Regulation.

Contravention of the Internal Policy of the Investor,

Violation of Applicable Law or Regulation Resulting in Material Adverse on the AIF.

Our Analysis:

The circular provides much needed clarity on circumstances when an investor of an AIF could be excused or excluded from investments as AIFs work on a blind pool concept. However, there is also emphasis laid on the manager’s role in determining such calls, hence, the grounds on which the managers will take those decisions will be important including legal reasons.