Private Funds - SEBI Introduces Investor Diligence Requirements For AIFs: Resolut Partner Analysis

There can be little quarrel with SEBI’s intent behind introducing these diligence conditions for on-boarding investors in AIFs (as well as for drawing down commitments from already on-boarded investors in existing AIFs).

Similar diligence conditions were introduced for non-banking financial companies i.e. investors of existing NBFCs were permitted to continue with their investments or bring in additional investments to support continuity of business in India if their initial contribution was made prior to their jurisdiction being classified as an FATF non-compliant jurisdiction.

The Reserve Bank of India was also mindful to only prohibit new investors of non-compliant jurisdictions from exercising ‘significant influence’ in the NBFC.

So, it may have been more equitable if SEBI had provided for a similar grandfathering mechanism for existing AIFs (as they may now have some immediate issues with deal completion) and applied the diligence requirement only to the on-boarding of investors.