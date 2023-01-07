Bombay High Court Restricts Scope Of Writ Jurisdiction Against Order Passed By AAAR: EY Analysis

In the past, HCs have entertained writ petitions against the orders passed by AAARs in cases where principles of natural justice were violated, proper procedures were not followed, or such orders exceeded the jurisdiction. In such cases, the Courts have remanded the matter back to AAAR for fresh consideration with specific directions.

Since the advance rulings cannot be appealed before the courts on merits, taxpayers may consider adopting different route while taking a position on issues requiring interpretation of law.