Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023: Analysing The Proposed Replacement To The Indian Penal Code, 1860

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 11, 2023 with the aim to repeal and replace the existing Indian Penal Code, 1860 along with two other bills intended to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

This note summarises the most notable changes to the IPC which have been proposed in the Bill.

Summarily, the most significant changes sought to be introduced by virtue of the Bill include the consolidation of certain provisions of the IPC to make it more concise (356 sections as compared to 511 sections in the IPC); and introducing certain new offences such as hate speech and terrorism while re-characterising sedition as acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.