Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 - Key Proposed Changes To The Code Of Criminal Procedure, 1973
This bill has sought to introduce stringent timelines in investigation, inquiry, trial processes in our criminal justice system.
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Update
The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (bill) was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 11, 2023 with the aim to repeal and replace the existing Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 along with two other bills intended to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.
Summarily, the Criminal Procedure Bill has sought to introduce stringent timelines in the investigation, inquiry and trial processes in our criminal justice system, apart from certain new provisions for conducting trial in absentia against persons who have absconded, and allowing police custody beyond 15 days, if there exist adequate grounds for doing so.
The Bill also seeks to formalise the adoption of electronic communication and electronic forms in investigation, inquiry and trial including police processes, taking evidence and in court processes.
