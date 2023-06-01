Amendments To The Indian Competition Law Framework Go Live: Khaitan & Co. Analysis

Only a few days before the Competition Commission of India celebrated its 14th Annual Day on May 20, 2023, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs notified the enforcement of certain provisions of the Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023 (CAA 23), with effect from May 18, 2023.

The enforcement of the provisions comes shortly after the appointment of Ms. Ravneet Kaur as the new Chairperson, CCI was made public. These developments have formally ushered in a fresh and long-awaited chapter in India’s competition law framework; a chapter which promises to be characterised by robust enforcement action and M&A scrutiny.

A quick recap of a few noteworthy amendments that came into force on May 18, 2023.

Amendment to key definitional provisions: