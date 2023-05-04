Zee-Sony Merger: Non-Compete Arrangement Made To Evade Tax, Defraud Creditors, Says JC Flowers

JC Flowers and Co., an Essel Group creditor, has questioned the legality of the non-compete arrangement between Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. and Culver Max International Pvt. (Sony Pictures).

As per the scheme, Essel Mauritius—an Essel Group entity—will receive a non-compete fee of Rs 1,100 crore from Sony Group entity SPE Mauritius.

This fee is an amount that should legally accrue to Subash Chandra, as he is the one who is giving up his right to compete, JC Flowers told the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal.

By redirecting the amount to a Mauritius entity, in which Chandra, by admission, holds no stake, Zee is trying to ring-fence the income, senior advocate Ravi Kadam said, while arguing for JC Flowers.