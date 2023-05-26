Zee-Sony Merger: NCLAT Sets Aside Order Directing Exchanges To Reconsider Approval

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Friday set aside the May 11 order of the company law tribunal, which had asked the stock exchanges to reconsider their approval of the Zee-Sony merger.

To recap, the National Company Law Tribunal's decision emanated from an adverse order by the Securities and Exchange Board of India against an Essel Group entity: Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd. On April 25, SEBI passed an order saying Shirpur diverted its assets worth over Rs 400 crore between 2019 and 2021 for the benefit of its connected entities.

Shirpur is a listed company promoted by Jayneer Infrapower and Multiventures Pvt., a company owned by the family members of Subash Chandra, the promoter of Essel Group companies. The list of shareholders of Jayneer includes several members of the Goenka family, including Punit Goenka, chief executive officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.