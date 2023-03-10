An LGBTQ Revolution In India Sets The Pace For Global Change

Undoing that legacy took many more decades. The movement began in earnest in 2001, when the Naz Foundation, an HIV advocacy group in Delhi, filed one of the first legal challenges to the colonial-era law. It took more litigation and 17 years, but in 2018, a more progressive bench revisited the issue. After hearing challenges from more than two dozen people, including a prominent chef, leading hoteliers and an Indian classical dancer, the court unanimously struck down the law and apologized for the delay in ensuring rights for LGBTQ people.