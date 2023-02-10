Why Does SEBI Want To Change The Way AIFs Operate?

To address the liquidity challenge, SEBI has proposed that AIFs be allowed to carry forward 75% of their unliquidated investments to a new scheme.

The remaining 25% must be liquidated to give an exit opportunity to investors. There are around 24 schemes, with a value of Rs 3,037 crore, which could benefit from this proposal as their life comes to an end in 2024.

Funds in the tech and healthcare sectors are the ones facing liquidity issues, Mayank Mehta, partner at Pioneer Legal, told BQ Prime.

Currently, AIFs whose tenure has come to an expiration can extend for two years, with the approval of two thirds of their investors. No further extension is allowed after that, post which the AIFs are expected to liquidate their investments within one year.

The proposal, while welcome, does cause some concerns around valuation, experts said.

The 75% of investments being carried forward needs to be valued, either basis fresh bids for the part that’s getting liquidated or on the basis of IBBI’s guidelines for the liquidation of assets under the Insolvency Code.

This, however, raises several questions around valuation, according to Parul Jain, co-head of International Tax and Fund Formation at Nishith Desai Associates.