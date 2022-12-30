What To Make Of SEBI’s Order Against DSP AMC?

DSP Asset Management Co. violated the rules by taking on expenses of one of its schemes on its books, SEBI said in its order on Thursday.

The market regulator has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the AMC for bearing some expenses of DSP Nifty 50 ETF.

The actual expenses charged under DSP Nifty 50 ETF was 0.07%, as against actual expense incurred by the scheme i.e., 0.16%. The reason for excess expense borne by the AMC is due to competitive market and increasing of Total Expense Ratio would have restricted its ability to increase the scheme’s AUM, the Securities and Exchange Board of India noted in its order.

It highlighted the Mutual Fund Regulations to say that the maximum an AMC can charge for an index fund scheme or ETF is 1% of the daily net assets. DSP Nifty 50 ETF could have charged up to 1% of expense to the scheme, but it charged only 0.07% while the actual expense incurred by the scheme was 0.16%. It went on to rely on a 2018 Circular to say that all scheme-related expenses must be paid from the scheme itself, and not from the books of the AMC, its associate, sponsor, trustee or any other entity through any route.

DSP, in its response to the regulator, said that this is an incorrect reading of the 2018 Circular. As per the AMC, the circular makes it clear that the 1% expense limit may be exceeded as long as the excess is absorbed by the AMC or the trustee company or the sponsor. Therefore, there is no absolute bar on the asset management company bearing expenses.

The AMC reiterated this view in a comment to BQ Prime.

It explained that the AMC absorbed Rs 53,000 for DSP Nifty 50 ETF in order to keep the expenses at 7 basis points in line with other similar funds in the market.

“There was an interpretation issue with respect to SEBI’s guidelines relating to scheme expenses, which were largely aimed at bad practices around commission payments, misselling and portfolio churning. DSP Nifty ETF had no commission expenses or management fees. A portion of the scheme operating expenses were borne by the AMC in order to keep the scheme expenses lower in line with TER charged by other similar schemes and in the interest of investors.”