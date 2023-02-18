What To Expect From The GST Appellate Tribunal

The 49th GST Council, which met on Feb. 18, agreed to pass two Group of Minister reports—one of which was the setting up of the GSTAT, or the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal, subject to a slight modification in the language of the recommendation.

“Two GoMs reports have been accepted, one slightly with modification and with the understanding that one or two amendments in the language with which it will be brought into the bill,” Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, at the post-meeting press conference.

According to a senior official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, it is likely to comprise a principal bench, which will look at cases regarding inter-state supply and place of supply. And there would be separate benches, which will hear matters related to state subjects including rate of tax, exemptions, valuation, and input tax credit in as much they relate to intra-state affairs, the official quoted above said.