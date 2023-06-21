What SEBI Has Done To Avoid A Repeat Of Karvy, IIFL

In the last three years, market regulator SEBI has pulled up several brokerages for misusing client's funds and securities.

The headline case was of Karvy Stock Broking Ltd., which was barred from taking on new clients via an interim order in 2019. Just last month, after a four-year investigation, Karvy, its managing director, and independent directors were barred from the securities market.

Another case is of Pantomath Stock Brokers Pvt., which faced a penalty of Rs 20 lakh in June last year for deliberately misusing client's funds. And this week, the regulator barred IIFL Securities from onboarding new clients for two years, for failing to implement rules on segregation of funds and securities of clients.

While the final regulatory orders in these cases came much later, SEBI tightened the framework for brokers even as its investigations were under way.

A 1993 circular, an Enhanced Supervision Framework of 2016, and several amendments to it govern the relationship between brokerages and their clients today.