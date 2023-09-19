What Does The Women's Reservation Bill Entail?

In a special meeting held on Monday, the Union Cabinet is likely to have cleared the Women's Reservation Bill, according to media reports. The development was confirmed in a tweet put out by BJP leader Prahlad Singh Patel, which was soon deleted, causing confusion.

Also known as the 108th Constitutional Amendment Bill, it was introduced in the Rajya Sabha in 2008 and was subsequently passed in 2010. However, the bill has stayed in limbo since then.