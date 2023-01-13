Venugopal Dhoot Arrest Case: Bombay High Court Reserves Order

The Bombay High Court has reserved its orders in a petition filed by Videocon Industries Ltd.'s erstwhile promoter Venugopal Dhoot, seeking to quash an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

His lawyer has asked for a duplication of the orders rendered on Jan. 9, in which the Kochhar couple was released.

Dhoot was arrested by the CBI on Dec. 26, 2022—three days after the arrest of Chanda and Deepak Kochhar, in a matter pertaining to certain irregularities in an over Rs 3,000-crore loan granted to Videocon Industries by ICICI Bank Ltd. in 2012.

He was accused of offering kickbacks to Deepak Kochhar, husband of Chanda Kochhar, the then CEO and MD of ICICI Bank. According to the CBI, Dhoot invested Rs 64 crore in the Deepak Kochhar-owned NuPower Renewables Pvt., months after the sanctioning of the loan. These loans later turned out to be non-performing assets.

On Friday, Dhoot's counsel Sandeep Ladda argued that the arrest was made on grounds of non-cooperation with the investigation and for making submissions that are inconsistent with previous responses. This is completely untrue, Ladda said before the Bombay High Court.