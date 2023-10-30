Unlocking Transparency: MCA Initiates CCI Guidelines For Competition Law

The Corporate Affairs Ministry has established a pathway for the Competition Commission of India to develop and issue comprehensive guidelines about different aspects of the competition law.

Under the new notifications issued by the MCA, specific guidelines concerning the competition law must be published on the official website of the CCI. These guidelines are required to adhere to a prescribed format outlined by the ministry.

Furthermore, the recent directives enable not only businesses but also individuals to approach the CCI directly, seeking clarification and guidance on various provisions of the competition law.

Essentially, the notification casts an effect on Section 64B of the Competition Act in India, which introduces provisions that authorise the Competition Commission of India to develop and issue comprehensive guidelines.

These guidelines, in turn, address and provide clarity on various aspects of the Competition Act, including its associated rules and regulations. The guidelines can be initiated in two ways: first, in response to a formal request made to the Commission, and second, at the discretion of the Commission itself.

The current notifications put into action Section 64B, allowing the CCI to create penalties and other guidelines. They also specify how these guidelines will be published.

The penalty guidelines will be non-binding. They will not only provide the stakeholders with insight regarding the computation of penalties by the CCI but also bolster their confidence, as the CCI will be required to give reasons in case of any divergence from the penalty guidelines, according to Unnati Agrawal, partner at IndusLaw.

The CCI penalty guidelines are much awaited and will help in providing clarity to enterprises on the principles that the CCI would apply for imposing penalties for violation of the provisions of the Competition Act, said Sagardeep Rathi, partner at Khaitan & Co.