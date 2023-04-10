Tyre Cartelisation Case: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Competition Regulator's Appeal

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice in Competition Commission of India’s appeal against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal order in the tyre cartelisation case.

The court said that there were certain arithmetical defects in the order, which needed fresh consideration by the regulator. It directed the CCI to pass a fresh order free from errors. The apex court also declined to stay the NCLAT's order.

The case will be heard in September.

In 2018, the CCI had passed an order against five domestic tyre manufacturing companies, namely Apollo Tyres Ltd., MRF Ltd., CEAT Ltd., JK Tyres & Industries Ltd. and Birla Tyres. The regulator had concluded that the companies had colluded to increase prices and limit the supply of some variants sold in the replacement market.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the regulator after Additional Solicitor General N Venkatraman submitted that even after hearing the matter for a month, the NCLAT didn't pass a reasoned order.

Citing certain defects in CCI's order, the companies had approached the NCLAT. The manufacturers alleged that there were arithmetic errors in the findings of the commission. The regulator had incorrectly computed the price increase, and the errors were committed by the CCI's investigative arm, it said.

The NCLAT had found merit in this argument and remitted the matter back to the CCI to re-examine the arithmetical errors and the Rs 1,788 crore penalty imposed on the manufacturers.