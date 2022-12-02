Tyre Cartel Case: Appellate Tribunal Sets Aside CCI's Rs 1,788 Crore Penalty

According to tyre companies, the commission has engaged in cherry-picking by excluding the foreign tyre companies from the purview of investigation.

They also submitted how earlier investigations found price parallelism, a common phenomenon in the industry, that doesn't really need a prior agreement between the parties concerned.

According to the companies, price change, as calculated by the DG, is erroneous as the actual figures do not reflect a close change in prices and the data that has been relied upon was derived incorrectly.

For instance, the price revision for Birla Tyres should have been ideally 16.3% as against the 11.2% calculated by the DG.

The commission was also alleged of limiting its investigation to truck and bus bias tyre segment when the reference was made to all tyres.

Losses made by some of the companies during the period of cartelisation were also provided as evidence against cartelisation, as supernormal profits are an essential requirement for a cartel.

Even the penalty was calculated erroneously, according to the tyre companies. The penalty was levied based on the turnover of preceding three years when the law requires the penalty must be levied for the period of cartelisation.

The errors in calculation of price increase to arrive at a percentage close to one another disproves the existence of any price parallelism, the companies said. Moreover, a match in price alone could not be made a ground for cartelisation, especially in an oligopolistic industry such as tyre, they argued.