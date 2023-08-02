Trump Indicted on Federal Charges in 2020 Election Probe

The government acknowledged in the indictment that Trump “like every American” had a right to speak publicly about the election and even to claim falsely that there had been rampant voter fraud. Trump was also entitled to challenge the result in court “through lawful and appropriate means,” the US said. But Trump went too far by using illegal methods to change the vote, conspiring to defraud the US and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, according to the indictment.