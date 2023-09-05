TRAI Recommends Four Changes For FM Radio Channels

According to the rule dated July 25, 2011, FM radio stations were required to pay the government a fee every year. This fee was either 4% of the money that the radio station makes in a year (gross revenue) or 2.5% of a one-time entry fee for the city, whichever is more.

Stakeholders were asked if these rules are fair and, if not, to suggest a new way to decide how much radio stations should pay. They recommended changing the rule. Instead of the entry fee, the fee should be 4% of the money that the radio station makes in a year, which shouldn't include the Goods and Services Tax.