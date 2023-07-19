TRAI Move To Regulate OTTs Is Mistimed, Say Experts

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's move to regulate over-the-top communication platforms such as WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram is ill-timed, according to experts.

The telecom regulator's proposal has come when several other legislative efforts such as the Digital India Act and the Digital Data Protection Bill are expected to most likely cover these platforms as well.

TRAI, through its proposals, intends to regulate OTT platforms engaged in services traditionally provided by a telecom service provider, such as voice calling and messaging.

According to the regulator, there is no parity in the existing regulations for OTT platforms and TSPs. While TSPs have to pay humongous fees for licences, OTT platforms get away without paying any such fees despite providing similar services, as TRAI has highlighted.

Currently, these platforms are regulated by the Information Technology Act, 2000.