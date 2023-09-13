Top Court Directs Home Ministry To Compile Manual On Media Briefings By Police Personnel

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to compile a detailed manual on how media briefings are to be carried out by police personnel.

Citing an urgent need for a standard operating procedure, the top court said the manual should be prepared within the next three months.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, said that there needs to be a delicate balance between the media's right to free speech and expression, the accused person's right to a fair investigation, and the victim's right to privacy.

The court further said that disclosures to the media at a premature stage give rise to a media trial, which can get in the way of the effective administration of justice.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who has been assigned to assist the court in this matter, said that while the media cannot be prevented from reporting on matters, the sources of information, which are typically government entities, can be regulated.

The court said that the Director General of Police from all the states must submit their suggestions for the manual. Suggestions from the National Human Rights Commission must also be taken into account, it said.

The case will now come up for a hearing in January.