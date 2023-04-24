Tamil Nadu Government Withholds 12-Hour Workday Bill

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that it was withholding the implementation of the Factories (Amendment) Act, 2023, which extends working hours to 12 hours a day from the mandatory eight hours, following protests by several political parties and labour unions.

Announcing the decision to shelve the bill for now, Chief Minister MK Stalin said based on the views expressed by various trade union representatives and political parties on the bill passed in the Assembly on April 21, the process of implementing it had been suspended.

Earlier in the day, a ministerial delegation held talks with representatives of various trade unions which opposed the implementation of the bill in the present form as it was 'anti-worker and unwarranted'.

On Friday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed the Factories (Amendment) Act, 2023, providing flexible working hours for employees in factories across the State, amidst protests and claims by several parties that the Act would stretch the mandatory working hours to 12 hours from the present 8 hours duty.

"Various aspects that can protect the welfare of workers have been passed in the Tamil Nadu Factories Act aiming to attract huge investments and enhance the employment opportunities of the youth in the southern and northern districts of the State," the chief minister had said in a statement.

The DMK's allies—the Left parties, Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi—staged a walkout from the Assembly when the bill was taken up for discussion on the concluding day of the Assembly session. However, the bill was passed by voice vote as the ruling DMK enjoys a majority in the House.

The chief minister said the country's industrial prosperity and economic development were dependent on providing a conducive industrial environment.

"It is the government's objective to ensure the well-being of the workforce and protect them while promoting industrial development. Industrial peace is essential for the growth of industries," he said.

Realising that there would be industrial peace only if the welfare of the workers was protected, the DMK government had in the past always acted as one that protects the welfare of the workers. Even now, the government had not deviated from this principle and was treading the path laid by late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, he said.