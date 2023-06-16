Theft During Train Journey Not Deficiency In Railways' Service: Supreme Court

The Indian Railways cannot be held liable for deficient service if a passenger cannot take care of their own belongings, the Supreme Court said.

The case came before the apex court after a District Consumer Forum had awarded an amount of Rs 1 lakh in favour of a person carrying money in cash in a belt tied around his waist, which got stolen during the journey.

The award was also upheld by the State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission and the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission.

However, the top court did not find any merit in allowing damages to the individual, saying he failed to take care of his belongings. The apex court categorically said that theft during a train journey cannot be said to be a result of a deficiency in service by the railways. The top court set aside the orders passed by the various consumer courts.