The Legal Danger To Crowdfunding Platforms

Tyke is a technology-based community platform that enables companies seeking investment to run a fundraising campaign to connect with potential investors registered as members on Tyke. These may comprise of professionals, corporate executives, and individuals looking to make investments. Tyke also provides certain other services to facilitate the campaign and charges a fee from the companies for the usage of the platform.

Anbronica and Septanove had initiated fund-raising campaigns on Tyke. After certain members expressed interest, the two companies issued and allotted compulsorily convertible debentures to about 28 and 196 members, respectively, on a private placement and preferential basis, raising approximately Rs 12 lakh and Rs 32 lakh, respectively.

This prompted a notice from the ROC to both companies on December 27, 2022, contending that the issuance and allotment of CCDs were actually in contravention of the Companies Act, 2013. The companies and Tyke were asked to explain the model adopted for this fund raise.

The companies clarified that Tyke was only used by them as a platform for garnering interest from members. Tyke was not used to invite the public to subscribe to the securities or to inform the public at large about the private placement offer being issued by them.

Tyke indicated that the platform currently boasts about 1.5 lakh members. Its terms of use put the onus of ensuring compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act on the entities using the platform to seek funding. Further, nothing on the platform was intended to constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell any securities, Tyke said.