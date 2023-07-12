Tata Steel Moves Supreme Court In Bhushan Steel Case For Debt Recovery

Tata Steel BSL Ltd., which acquired Bhushan Steel in 2018, has moved the Supreme Court to challenge a Delhi High Court judgement pertaining to avoidance applications.

An avoidance application is filed for reversing mala fide transactions, which are entered into with related parties with the intent to devalue the assets of the company when it is on the verge of insolvency. These transactions affect the financial position of the company, thereby causing losses to the creditors.

The high court had held that the amount that is recovered after hearing the avoidance application can be distributed among the creditors of the erstwhile company and not the successful resolution applicant, which is Tata Steel in this case.

Although Tata Steel is not against the ruling, the point that has been urged before the top court is that in the present case, the creditors had assigned all of their outstanding debt to Tata Steel. Therefore, whatever recovery is made from the avoidance transactions should be made available to it and not the creditors, according to a lawyer involved in the matter who spoke with BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity.

The case was heard by the apex court on July 7 and is now likely to come up for hearing after four weeks.