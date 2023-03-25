Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against Law Used To Disqualify Rahul Gandhi

Following Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a defamation case and his consequent disqualification as a Member of Parliament (MP), a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of section 8(3) of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

As per section 8(3), if any elected member of a legislative body gets convicted for an offence and the sentence for the conviction is not less than two years, then the person faces automatic disqualification which would result in him not being able to contest in any election for six years from the date of his release.

According to the plea, certain factors, such as the nature, gravity, role, moral turpitude and the role of the person, ought to be examined while considering disqualification under the Act.

It is stated that this particular provision in question does not clearly categorise the offences for disqualification and provides for a blanket automatic disqualification, on the basis of the quantum of sentencing and imprisonment, which creates ambiguity as to the proper procedure for disqualification. Thus, it is contended that the grounds for disqualification ought to be specific with respect to the nature of offences and not in a blanket form.

It is also submitted that the decision of the apex court in the case of Lily Thomas must be re-examined, specifically for the offence of criminal defamation and that it must be excepted from the sweep of the judgement in Lily Thomas.

The top court, in this case, had struck down a provision of the Act which said that the disqualification of a member won’t be given effect to if an appeal is filed within three months from the date of conviction of the offence.

It is argued in the appeal that the MPs are the voice of the people and it is the right of freedom of speech and expression of millions of supporters which is exercised by the elected member. It is contended that if the offence of defamation is not removed from the sweeping effect of the Lily Thomas decision, it will have a chilling effect on the right of representation of the citizens.

Additionally, it is also argued that since various convictions are reversed at the appellate stage the valuable time of a member, who is discharging his duties towards the public at large is rendered futile under the present scenario which provides for a blanket disqualification irrespective of the nature, gravity, and seriousness of the offences.