Supreme Court To Give Directions On Four Key Nine-Judge Bench Matters On Oct. 12

The definition of 'Industry', according to Section 2(j) of the Industrial Disputes Act, is: 'Any business, trade, undertaking, manufacturing, or calling of employees and includes any calling, service, employment, handicraft, or industrial occupation or avocation of workmen.'

In this matter, it was to be decided if this definition covered the social forestry department of the state. The problem started when two different groups of judges in the court disagreed about whether the "Social Forestry Department" fell under the definition of "industry", according to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board vs. A Rajappa case.

One group of judges said it did, and the other said it didn't. In 2017, the Supreme Court formed a nine-judge bench to resolve this disagreement.