Supreme Court To Decide Fate Of Dividend Income Under Netherlands, France, Swiss Treaty

Nestle SA, Concentrix Services Netherlands and several other multinationals are before the Supreme Court in a case that will impact the treatment of their dividend income under India's tax treaties with the Netherlands, Switzerland and France.

At the heart of it lies the issue of taxing dividend payouts at the rate of 10% versus 5%. The multinationals have argued that the Netherlands, Switzerland and France are members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. And that as India's treaties with these countries have the most-favoured-nation clause, the beneficial 5% withholding rate in treaties with Slovenia, Lithuania and Columbia should apply to them as well.

The clause ensures that if there's a beneficial tax rate in any other treaty that India has signed, that will apply to treaties with the Netherlands, Switzerland and France as well, since they are all OECD members.

The cases have reached the apex court after the tax department lost before the Delhi High Court. Briefly, the high court had concluded that tax treaties must be liberated from the technical rules, the department's denial of beneficial treatment of 5% withholding is "misconceived", and that no separate notification is required to apply the treaty to the domestic law.