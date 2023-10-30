Supreme Court Says NCLAT Bench Wilfully Defied Its Order In Finolex Cables Matter

The Supreme Court on Monday closed the contempt proceedings against the NCLAT bench that acted in defiance of its orders in a matter pertaining to Finolex Cables Ltd.

The court said that its order was wilfully defied by the bench and that there wasn't an iota of doubt that the order was not communicated to the bench.

However, no penalties were imposed on the bench.

The court was apprised of the fact that, in the wake of the contempt proceedings, Justice Rakesh Kumar, the judicial member on the bench, had tendered his resignation from the appellate tribunal.

The apex court has imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on Deepak Chhabria, former chairman and managing director of Finolex Cables, and another Rs 10 lakh on the scrutiniser for acting in concert and withholding the results of the annual general meeting.