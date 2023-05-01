BQPrimeLaw & PolicySupreme Court Says It Can Dissolve Marriage On Ground Of Irretrievable Breakdown
Supreme Court Says It Can Dissolve Marriage On Ground Of Irretrievable Breakdown

The Supreme Court on Monday held that it can dissolve a marriage on the ground of irretrievable breakdown.

01 May 2023, 11:53 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An image of the Supreme Court of India. (Source: Supreme Court of India website)</p></div>
An image of the Supreme Court of India. (Source: Supreme Court of India website)
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said the apex court is empowered under Article 142 of the Constitution to do complete justice.

Article 142 of the Constitution deals with the enforcement of decrees and orders of the apex court to do "complete justice" in any matter pending before it.

"We have…. held that it is possible for this court to dissolve the marriage on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage," the bench, also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna, A S Oka, Vikram Nath and J K Maheshwari, said.

The apex court delivered the verdict on a batch of petitions relating to the exercise of its vast powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve broken-down marriages between consenting couples without referring them to family courts for protracted judicial proceedings to get the decree of separation.

