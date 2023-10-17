Supreme Court Refuses To Grant Legal Recognition To Same-Sex Marriages

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages in a 3:2 majority ruling.

The court reiterated that granting legal recognition to such marriages is a job that only the legislature can undertake. The court stated that transgender and intersex couples have a right to marry under the existing personal laws.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Ravindra Bhat, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, PS Narasimha and Hima Kohli pronounced the verdict.

On adoption rights, the court said that unmarried queer couples do not have the right to adopt a child. Separately, the court also recorded the union government’s statement that it will formulate a high-powered committee that will examine the rights and benefits that can be bestowed upon queer couples.

The CJI and Justice SK Kaul pronounced the minority verdict.

Rooting for a right to marry for non-heterosexual couples, the CJI said that it is an innate human need to seek companionship. As a corollary, he added that the right to choose a partner is grounded in Articles 19 and 21.

The CJI also conveyed dismay at the fact that the state has not conferred adoption rights on homosexual couples, which reinforces the disadvantages faced by the queer community.

The CJI was of the opinion that an adopted child is a legitimate child of the adopting couple, and all the benefits available to an adopted child of a married couple shall also be available to an adopted child of an unmarried couple. However, the same did not resonate with the majority opinion.

Justices Bhat, Narasimha and Kohli pronounced the majority verdict.

Justice Bhat clarified that there cannot be an unqualified right to marry and that civil marriage or recognition of such a right cannot exist without the existence of a statute. The court cannot create a framework for such marriages, and it falls in the domain of the legislature to enact a statute, he said.

It was also clarified that non-heterosexual couples do not have a right to adopt a child.