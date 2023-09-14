Supreme Court Joins National Judicial Data Grid For Real-Time Case Tracking

The Supreme Court announced on Thursday that it will now come under the National Judicial Data Grid platform.

Created under the eCourts Project, the National Judicial Data Grid is an online database of orders, judgements, and case information from 18,735 district, subordinate, and high courts.

Up until now, the top court was not a part of this database.

The database will help keep track of pending cases in real time, which will increase accountability and transparency in the judicial realm, according to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Those who visit the platform will now be able to access detailed information about the status of cases before the top court, he said.

The data will be available based on the year the case was filed, the number of cases pending before a quorum, the stage at which the case is currently and the total pendency of registered and unregistered cases.