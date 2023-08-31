Supreme Court Issues Advisory On Fake Website's Phishing Attack

The Supreme Court of India has notified that a fake website, impersonating the official website of the top court, has been created for phishing attacks.

These websites are being hosted under the following URLs:

http://cbins/scigv.com

https://cbins.scigv.com/offence.

The court has added that the attackers—through the URL https://cbins.scigv.com/offence— are soliciting personal details and confidential information of users. Any user visiting these websites has been strongly advised not to disclose any personal information on the platform.

The top court has stated that it will never ask for personal information, financial details or other confidential information from any user.

In case anyone has fallen victim to this attack, it has been advised that passwords to all online accounts must be changed and the respective banks must be apprised of the attack, so that any unauthorised access can be reported.

The phishing attack has been duly noted by the court, and it has been reported to the law enforcement authorities, so that an investigation can be conducted.