Supreme Court In 2022: Top 10 Rulings That Impacted India Inc.
How did the Supreme Court rulings impact businesses in 2022? Here is a quick recap of top decisions by the apex court.
For the first time ever, in 2022, the Supreme Court of India saw a change of guard three times in a single year. At the helm were three Chief Justices: NV Ramana, who had a year and 125 days; UU Lalit for a short tenure of 74 days; and now DY Chandrachud, who will serve until November 2024.
In Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde’s words, Justice Ramana’s term can be summed up as one that left the apex court "slightly better than he found it…His court appeared to be ready to strike but afraid to wound".
Justice UU Lalit’s brief tenure will be remembered as one marked by bold decisions. From granting bail to activist Teesta Setalvad and journalist Siddique Kappan in politically sensitive cases to listing some long-pending cases like the constitutional challenge to economically weaker sections quota, which got dismissed; 2016 demonetisation decision, which will get decided on Jan 2; and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It was during his term that the Supreme Court implemented live-streaming of the hearings before the constitution benches.
CJI Chandrachud has now almost a year to act upon all that he’s fervently spoken about -- a transparent collegium, an inclusive judiciary, and a court that speaks truth to power.
The year 2022 was also marked by important precedents for businesses.
From clarifying goods and services tax implications on ocean freight to granting relief on the transition credit front; from bringing in tax clarity for charitable institutions to ruling on pledge law; from causing a potential upset to insolvency law jurisprudence to making market regulator SEBI’s job harder, among others are the top decisions by the apex court in 2022.
Tax Clarity
One of the biggest tax cases of this year was one where the apex court validated 90,000 reassessment notices issued by the tax department between April 1 and June 30, 2021. The Supreme Court ruled that notices issued under the old procedures will be deemed to have been issued in accordance with the revised provisions. Even though the top court ruled in favour of the tax department, there was some silver liningfor taxpayers as well: under the new procedures, only notices from the last three years could be kept, as opposed to six years under the old rules. Soon after, the Central Board of Direct Taxes issued instructions to its officers to ensure uniformity in the way the apex court’s ruling is applied.
In its second significant ruling on direct tax, the Supreme Court ruled on when charitable institutions can claim tax exemptions. To claim tax exemption, educational institutes should be "solely" connected with education or education-related activities. The apex court also laid down principles for when statutory corporations, boards, authorities, and commissions involved in the advancement of objects of general public utility can claim the exemption.
On the indirect tax front, two aspects of GST law were ruled upon by the Supreme Court.
The first was on transition credit. On this, the apex court allowed registered taxpayers to claim transitional credits. These are the credits that taxpayers have carried forward from the erstwhile indirect tax regime. The apex court directed the government to provide a 60-day window from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, 2022, for allowing taxpayers to file fresh claims for transitional credit and ensuring there are no technical glitches on the GSTN portal. Most importantly, the benefit of this judgement was extended to all taxpayers, not just those who chose to litigate this issue. The GST department’s operational guidelines followed shortly after, specifying the manner in which claims will be verified.
The second judgement was a welcome decision for Indian importers. In this, the apex court held that the central government can’t levy integrated GST on ocean freight for Indian importers under a cost-freight-insurance contract. The ruling also caused some unnecessary confusion, as a result of the government’smisguided argument, around the powers of the GST Council.
The IBC Upset
Until July, evidence of debt and default was sufficient to admit a company to insolvency. The Supreme Court this year went on to add another 'D' to the mix. Discretion, which the company law tribunals may exercise when an application for admission to insolvency has been filed. The ruling was a significant departure from NCLTs' powers when considering an insolvency petition. In September, the apex court dismissed a review petition in the matter. The Vidarbha judgement may well "sound the beginning of the end for IBC, with vast discretion now being vested in the NCLT, including inquiring into the myriad reasons for the default and excusing the borrower from repayment of public monies, defeating the rights of financial creditors and their attempt to bring monies back into the system", Senior Advocate Ramji Srinivasan had told BQ Prime at that time.
However, not all decisions on insolvency law this year were surprising.
In the case of ABG Shipyard, the Supreme Court clarified that the IBC would take precedence over the Customs Act and that customs cannot claim title to the goods and issue notice to sell the goods under the Customs Act when the liquidation process has begun.
In Welspun Steel Resources Pvt.’s case, the top court equated the powers of the liquidator with those of the Creditors’ Committee. The Appellate Authority cannot supervise the validity of the liquidator’s approach while selling the corporate debtor’s assets, the Supreme Court held.
SEBI’s Job Just Got Harder
In two significant cases, the Supreme Court examined SEBI’s approach to bringing about charges of insider trading.
It overturned the regulator’s decision in the PC Jeweller case and held that trading patterns alone cannot be used as evidence of insider trading without proof of possession and distribution of unpublished price-sensitive information. SEBI has sought a review of the decision.
It also disagreed with SEBI's approach in Abhijit Rajan’s case and laid down a rather high bar for the regulator to bring insider trading charges. The Supreme Court ruled that the insider's motive to profit is a necessary precondition for a successful insider trading charge. Even though the ruling is based on the old framework for insider trading, it is likely to hurt SEBI's "parity of information approach."
Under this approach, the focus is on the information that the insider had in his possession while trading in the securities of the company and not on whether the insider, in fact, intended to violate the law. Umakanth Varottil, an Associate Professor of Law at the National University of Singapore, opined that the Supreme Court's ruling can have the effect of a broader erosion of the theory by making it clear that insider trading requires a mental element.
Pledge Law
In a ruling that’ll have far-reaching consequences for lending transactions, the apex court ruled on provisions governing the creation and enforcement of pledged securities in demat form. It was clarified that just because the entity that extended the loan became the beneficial owner of pledged shares, that did not mean the debt was discharged. Getting recognised as a "beneficial owner" would not mean "final sale" as per contract law, the apex court held. The impact of the ruling has already played out in the Yes Bank-Dish TV dispute and Reliance Capital's insolvency case.