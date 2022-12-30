Supreme Court In 2022: Top 10 Rulings That Impacted India Inc.

For the first time ever, in 2022, the Supreme Court of India saw a change of guard three times in a single year. At the helm were three Chief Justices: NV Ramana, who had a year and 125 days; UU Lalit for a short tenure of 74 days; and now DY Chandrachud, who will serve until November 2024.

In Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde’s words, Justice Ramana’s term can be summed up as one that left the apex court "slightly better than he found it…His court appeared to be ready to strike but afraid to wound".

Justice UU Lalit’s brief tenure will be remembered as one marked by bold decisions. From granting bail to activist Teesta Setalvad and journalist Siddique Kappan in politically sensitive cases to listing some long-pending cases like the constitutional challenge to economically weaker sections quota, which got dismissed; 2016 demonetisation decision, which will get decided on Jan 2; and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It was during his term that the Supreme Court implemented live-streaming of the hearings before the constitution benches.

CJI Chandrachud has now almost a year to act upon all that he’s fervently spoken about -- a transparent collegium, an inclusive judiciary, and a court that speaks truth to power.

The year 2022 was also marked by important precedents for businesses.

From clarifying goods and services tax implications on ocean freight to granting relief on the transition credit front; from bringing in tax clarity for charitable institutions to ruling on pledge law; from causing a potential upset to insolvency law jurisprudence to making market regulator SEBI’s job harder, among others are the top decisions by the apex court in 2022.