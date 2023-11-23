Supreme Court Grants Last Opportunity To Defaulting States To Pay Arrears To Lower Court Judges

"We are, prima facie, of the view that the chief secretaries of all defaulting states and Union territories are in contempt. In order to grant one last opportunity of compliance, we direct that the directions shall be effected on or before Dec. 8, 2023, failing which the chief secretaries of all defaulting states and Union territories shall personally remain present before this court," the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.