Supreme Court Directs Uber To Apply For An Aggregator Licence In Maharashtra

The Supreme Court on Monday directed Uber India Systems Pvt. to apply for an aggregator license in Maharashtra, stating that it is a statutory requirement under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The regulatory role of state governments requires quick action in the form of policy decisions so that unnecessary litigation can be avoided, a three-judge bench of the apex court noted.

The case reached the top court after the Bombay High Court directed Uber to comply with the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines of 2020 issued by the central government.

According to the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act and Motor Vehicles Aggregators Guidelines, 2020, cab aggregators require a licence to ply. An aggregator is a digital intermediary that allows a passenger to connect with a driver for transportation.

Uber had approached the apex court seeking clarifications on the licensing provisions under the Act since Maharashtra has yet to notify the final rules.