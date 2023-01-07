Supreme Court Demonetisation Decision: Impact On Policymaking?

The central government did no wrong. That in one sentence is the essence of the Supreme Court's majority view on the 2016 demonetisation exercise.

The apex court, by a 4:1 majority, endorsed the government's decision on legality. The minority view concluded that demonetisation should've been done via a legislative process.

Where the majority and minority agreed was on the government's "noble" intentions.

Any measure aimed at eliminating offshoots of terror funding, drug trafficking, the emergence of a parallel economy, and money laundering must be applauded, Justices BR Gavai, SA Nazeer, AS Bopanna, and V Ramasubramanian held.

The majority went on to dismiss the hardships faced by the citizens in words that some experts have criticised as an "indelible stain in judicial history".